Isolated Russia after Putin's death to face disintegration process, historian says

Serhiy Plokhii, PhD in history and professor and director of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Harvard University, believes that after Vladimir Putin's death, isolated Russia will experience a very difficult period during which disintegration can become part of its history.
Points of attention
- After Putin's death, a brutal period may follow for an isolated Russia with the possibility of disintegration.
- Changes in the country can be aimed at improving relations with Europe and restoring ties in the global market.
- President of Ukraine Zelenskyy calls Putin dangerous, noting his extraordinary nature and inability to stop.
- Relations between Russia and Ukraine compared to the First World War have more in common with the aggression of Hitler's Germany in Europe.
- After the death of a tyrant or dictator, there is always a period of selection and struggle for power among the heirs, and political changes can be significant.
What will happen to Russia after Putin's death?
The historian believes that this war is entirely unprofitable for Russia on a large scale; it causes a lot of damage to Russian business and Russian representation in the world.
According to him, after the death of a de facto tyrant or dictator-type leader, there is always a particular choice and struggle between his heirs.
Zelenskyy's opinion about Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dangerous because he is not mentally ill. In an interview with The Guardian, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this.
The Ukrainian president noted that comparisons of the Russo-Ukrainian war with the First World War, popular in the West, are incorrect. In Zelenskyy's opinion, it would be much more appropriate to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the aggression of Hitler's Germany in Europe.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-