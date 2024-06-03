Putin's removal of Russia's army top commanders to cause serious consequences — UK Intelligence

The Kremlin's efforts to remove authoritative commanders may frighten Russian soldiers, and the command will be more concerned with regime obedience than competence.

The Kremlin fired a general for criticising the Defence Ministry

On May 21, Russian propaganda media reported the detention of Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

According to British intelligence, he was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption related to the sale of military construction materials.

In July of last year, Popov was dismissed as commander of the 58th Army, stationed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The general criticised the competence of the decisions of the Russian defence leadership regarding the conduct of the war.

He then also criticised the decision to fire him, saying that "a senior commander has struck from behind, treacherously and despicably beheading the army at its most difficult and tense moment."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 02 June 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/nCpOSLSjUs#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cUtX6y2a23 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 2, 2024

Punishment for bribery as a political tool of struggle

As noted in British intelligence, punishment for corruption is a political tool of struggle in the corrupt Russian system.

There are also many cases where the Russian regime has used allegations of corruption, real or imagined, to eliminate or punish critics or dissenters within Russia.

As an army commander, Popov was generally considered highly competent and, according to Russian military observers, was popular among Russian troops, the British Ministry of Defence notes. Share

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Ivan Popov's arrest should scare the Russian military and convince the higher command that loyalty and obedience to the dictatorial regime and its leadership are valued more than competence and charisma.