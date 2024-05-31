Ukraine may start striking Russian territory with US weapons within the next few hours. The New York Times reports this with reference to its insiders.

Ukrainian army will soon use US weapons to attack Russia

According to US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the first attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of American weapons may begin within a few hours.

The Guardian publication also shares its data on this matter.

The journalists learned from their insiders that the United States allegedly already allowed Ukraine to use the HIMARS jet systems on targets on the territory of Russia, namely in the Kharkiv direction, in order to protect Kharkiv.

However, restrictions on the use of ATACMS remain.

It is also worth noting that earlier there was information from the spokesman of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nykyforov, that Washington had reached an agreement regarding such strikes in the Kharkiv border area.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself has not yet confirmed these statements.

Biden's decision on Ukraine was made in secret

According to Politico, President Joe Biden, has secretly authorised Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with American weapons.

Journalists also draw attention to the fact that, as of today, they are talking exclusively about strikes by American weapons, exclusively near the borders of the Kharkiv region.

The President (Joe Biden — editor) recently instructed his team to ensure that Ukraine could use American weapons to retaliate against Kharkiv region, so that Ukraine could retaliate against Russian forces that are striking or preparing to strike, one of insiders said. Share

What is important to understand is that the position of Joe Biden's team has not changed on the issue of long-range strikes inside Russia.