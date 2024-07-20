Obama and Democrats push for Biden to star from election

Former American leader Barack Obama and Democrat Nancy Pelosi began to insist that the current US president withdraw from the election.

Obama decided to intervene in the situation

As journalists found out, the ex-president shared his concern about Joe Biden's candidacy with the members of the Democratic Party.

What is important to understand is that Obama is one of the main allies of the head of the White House, so his opinion will be crucial.

In his opinion, Biden's chances of victory have decreased significantly, so he should seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.

Nancy Pelosi warned Biden directly that Democrats may lose control of the House of Representatives if he does not withdraw from the election, the report said. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that Pelosi showed the current head of the White House the results of polls that indicate he will most likely not be able to defeat Donald Trump this time.

With time running out, top Democrats are urging Biden to reconsider his decision to run for re-election.

Biden may still drop out of the presidential race

As ABC News learned, American leader Joe Biden eventually became more receptive to calls to withdraw his candidacy.

Despite the fact that the president's associates assure that he is as dedicated to his work as before, Biden may still give up the fight for the presidential seat.

Moreover, he ordered a survey on the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election if she replaces him.