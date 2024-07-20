Obama and Democrats push for Biden to star from election

Former American leader Barack Obama and Democrat Nancy Pelosi began to insist that the current US president withdraw from the election.
- Obama and Pelosi call on Biden to withdraw from the election due to the threat of defeat for the Democrats.
- Pelosi showed the results of polls indicating a low probability of Biden's victory.
- Biden became more receptive to the idea of withdrawing his candidacy.
- Biden has ordered a poll on Kamala Harris' chances of winning if she replaces him as the presidential nominee.
Obama decided to intervene in the situation
As journalists found out, the ex-president shared his concern about Joe Biden's candidacy with the members of the Democratic Party.
What is important to understand is that Obama is one of the main allies of the head of the White House, so his opinion will be crucial.
In his opinion, Biden's chances of victory have decreased significantly, so he should seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.
In addition, it is emphasized that Pelosi showed the current head of the White House the results of polls that indicate he will most likely not be able to defeat Donald Trump this time.
With time running out, top Democrats are urging Biden to reconsider his decision to run for re-election.
Biden may still drop out of the presidential race
As ABC News learned, American leader Joe Biden eventually became more receptive to calls to withdraw his candidacy.
Despite the fact that the president's associates assure that he is as dedicated to his work as before, Biden may still give up the fight for the presidential seat.
Moreover, he ordered a survey on the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election if she replaces him.
According to the publication's insiders, Biden is currently "exhausted" and intends to discuss his future with his closest associates.
