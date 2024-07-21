Current US President Joe Biden is of the opinion that former President Barack Obama is directing the information campaign against him.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden believes Barack Obama is behind an information campaign aimed at influencing his participation in the election race and possible resignation.
- Biden's frustration stems from alleged coordinated leaks and a decline in funding for his campaign, leading to tensions between the once close allies.
- Despite public claims of resilience, Biden is reportedly contemplating resignation and saving face amid mounting pressure.
- Recent fundraising statistics show Biden outpacing Trump in June, but facing challenges including calls to withdraw from the race and a decrease in donations.
- The conflict highlights a dramatic turn in the relationship between Biden and Obama, showcasing the complexities of political alliances and tensions in the current US political landscape.
Why Biden accuses Obama of information attacks
In the material of the publication, it is emphasized that Biden, who fell ill with COVID-19 and was abandoned by his own allies while staying at his own beach house in the state of Delaware, was outraged, believing that an organized information campaign was being conducted against him.
The current US president considers the goal of this campaign to be an attempt to force him to withdraw from further participation in the pre-election race.
In particular, it is emphasized that Biden was very angry with ex-president Barack Obama.
Journalists note that despite the fact that Biden's team is publicly speaking about resilience, it is said that Biden is gradually realizing that he will not be able to save his candidacy, and it is about how to organize a possible resignation and at the same time save face.
What is known about the success of Biden's election campaign
According to Reuters journalists, Biden's election campaign last month raised and spent more money than the campaign of his opponent, ex-head of the White House Donald Trump.
It is noted that $64 million was received on Biden's main campaign account in June, while $59 million was spent, mainly on campaign advertising. At the end of the month, there were 95 million dollars in the bank account.
At the same time, Trump's main account collected $21 million in June, spent $10 million from it, and had $128 million in the account at the end of the month.
The media recalls that already this month, Biden faced a wave of calls from Democratic lawmakers to withdraw from the race, and his fundraising fell during the month.
That said, Trump surpassed Biden in May when the former president's supporters increased donations ahead of his May 30 conviction on business fraud charges, a case Trump has denounced as politically motivated.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-