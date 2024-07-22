Vice President Harris is ready to participate in the US presidential election

US Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she is ready to run for president in 2024 after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and announced his support for Harris' candidacy.

Harris announced her intention to run for president of the United States

I am honored to receive the President's endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination. We have 107 days left until election day. Together we will fight. And together we will win, — said Kamala Harris. Share

Harris added that "with this selfless and patriotic act of withdrawing from the race, President Biden is doing what he has done all his life: putting the American people and our country above all else."

In her statement, Harris praised President Biden for his accomplishments in office.

His outstanding legacy of achievement is unparalleled in modern American history, surpassing that of many two-term presidents,” Harris wrote. Share

In a statement, Ms. Harris said she would continue to talk about the "clear choice" facing the American people in November.

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Agenda 2025.

Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign

ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election 🔥 — ActBlue (@actblue) July 22, 2024

As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million. The Republican National Convention reported that the campaign fund totaled $102 million in June.

It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.

The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.