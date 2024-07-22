Vice President Harris is ready to participate in the US presidential election
Source:  The New York Times

US Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she is ready to run for president in 2024 after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and announced his support for Harris' candidacy.

  • The vice president plans to unite the Democratic Party and fight against the extreme project 2025, which is symbolized by Donald Trump.
  • Endorsements from state Democratic committees and campaign donations show support for Harris in her bid for the presidency.
  • Kamala Harris celebrated the achievements of Joe Biden and emphasized their common struggle for the American people.

Harris announced her intention to run for president of the United States

I am honored to receive the President's endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination. We have 107 days left until election day. Together we will fight. And together we will win, — said Kamala Harris.

Harris added that "with this selfless and patriotic act of withdrawing from the race, President Biden is doing what he has done all his life: putting the American people and our country above all else."

In her statement, Harris praised President Biden for his accomplishments in office.

His outstanding legacy of achievement is unparalleled in modern American history, surpassing that of many two-term presidents,” Harris wrote.

In a statement, Ms. Harris said she would continue to talk about the "clear choice" facing the American people in November.

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Agenda 2025.

Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign

ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.

As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million. The Republican National Convention reported that the campaign fund totaled $102 million in June.

It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.

The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.

Following President Biden's announcement, our members immediately rallied to rally around a candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections and is a recognized leader on issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform and recovery economy," said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees.

