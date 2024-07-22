Vice President Harris is ready to participate in the US presidential election

US Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she is ready to run for president in 2024 after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and announced his support for Harris' candidacy.
Points of attention
- The vice president plans to unite the Democratic Party and fight against the extreme project 2025, which is symbolized by Donald Trump.
- Endorsements from state Democratic committees and campaign donations show support for Harris in her bid for the presidency.
- Kamala Harris celebrated the achievements of Joe Biden and emphasized their common struggle for the American people.
Harris announced her intention to run for president of the United States
Harris added that "with this selfless and patriotic act of withdrawing from the race, President Biden is doing what he has done all his life: putting the American people and our country above all else."
In her statement, Harris praised President Biden for his accomplishments in office.
In a statement, Ms. Harris said she would continue to talk about the "clear choice" facing the American people in November.
I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Agenda 2025.
Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign
ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.
As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million. The Republican National Convention reported that the campaign fund totaled $102 million in June.
It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.
The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.
