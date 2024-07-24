What Ukraine can expect from Kamala Harris. The position and main statements of the vice president of the USA

The results of the first national poll in the USA indicate that it is Kamala Harris who can lead the White House after Joe Biden.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris supports Ukraine and is ready to continue Joe Biden's policy.
- The vice president declared her commitment to Article 5 of NATO, calling for the defense of the Alliance members in the event of an attack.
- Democrats are likely to endorse Kamala Harris as a potential presidential candidate and plan to hold a vote on August 7.
Harris is determined to continue supporting Ukraine
Recently, American journalists made it clear that they consider foreign policy to be the "weak side" of the US vice president.
However, no one denies the fact that she has always "stood firmly on the side of President Biden, defending Ukraine."
This means that Kamala Harris will continue the political line of the current US president if she can win the election.
As you know, during the peace summit in Switzerland, the politician emphasized that she is aware of the catastrophic nature of everything that the Russian Federation is doing on the international stage.
In addition, it recently declared that it has an "ironclad" respect for NATO's Article 5, according to which an attack on one member of the Alliance requires all other member states of the military-political bloc to come to its defense.
When the Democrats will announce their candidate for President of the United States
According to preliminary data, this will happen on August 7, when the Democratic Party will hold an online vote.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that more than 1,976 delegates have already pledged to support Harris in the first ballot.
It is quite possible that she will fight against Donald Trump for the presidential seat.
What is also interesting, the vice president collected a record 81 million dollars for the presidential campaign in the first 24 hours.
