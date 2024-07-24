I'm ready. Trump made the first public challenge to Harris

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, as of today, he is absolutely ready to hold a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, who may become his opponent.

Trump considers a debate with Harris necessary in the current situation

According to the former head of the White House, he is "ready" to meet with Kamala Harris at the debate more than once.

According to preliminary data, the next debate should take place on September 10 on ABC News. In recent days, Trump has insisted on holding the debate on Fox News.

The Republican has made it clear that he is serious about engaging in a debate with Harris, regardless of where it takes place.

Moreover, the politician added that "I would be ready to hold more than one debate."

Interestingly, Donald Trump does not hide that he is "not happy with ABC".

According to the Republican, this channel is more favorable to Joe Biden and Harris.

The debates are important to the presidential race… I think if you're a Democratic or Republican candidate, you really have an obligation to participate in the debates. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

What is known about the results of the first national survey in the USA

Their leader was US Vice President Kamala Harris, who this time was able to beat her rival Donald Trump by two percentage points.

It is a result of 44% against 42%.

However, it is worth noting that this difference is not significant and is within the statistical error of 3 percentage points.

In addition, it is indicated that during the last survey, 56% of registered US voters supported the thesis that the 59-year-old Harris "has a sharp mind and is able to cope with challenges."

49% of voters have this opinion about Donald Trump, and only 22% about 81-year-old Biden.