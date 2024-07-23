Trump may move to the side of Ukraine. What is the main condition
Trump
Source:  TIME

If Donald Trump returns to the White House, Ukraine will have a difficult time, but everything can change dramatically if the Republican realizes who Vladimir Putin really is.

  • Zelenskyi's team is preparing to reduce American aid to Ukraine if Trump becomes president again.
  • Trump may eventually see that Putin is not a reliable partner.
  • Cooperation with partners in Europe and the US military-industrial complex can help Ukraine establish contacts with Trump.

Trump needs to see Putin's true face

Journalists spoke with high-ranking Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They believe that almost the entire year of 2025 will be extremely difficult for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is already preparing for the fact that Trump can significantly cut aid to Ukraine, and will also push Kyiv to a "peace agreement" with Russia on Putin's terms.

There is a high probability that the republican will again try to restart relations with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

But over time, he (Trump — ed.) will see that Putin cannot be trusted... Trump will eventually understand that Putin is mad at him and his plans. That's when we'll start to see some Trump benefits. He will not want to be Putin's toy, one of the insiders expressed his opinion.

Who can help Ukraine establish contact with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is counting on the support of its partners in Europe and the US military-industrial complex.

As you know, it is the representatives of the latter who receive enormous profits from the production of weapons for Ukraine.

They can explain (Trump — ed.) why it benefits many people in America, especially in red Republican states. It creates jobs. This supports the economy, another source added.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are actively working to strengthen ties with their allies in Congress and other people who are close to the Trump campaign.

