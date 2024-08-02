The Democrats chose Harris as the official candidate for the post of President of the United States
The Democrats chose Harris as the official candidate for the post of President of the United States

Harris
Source:  The Washington Post

In the United States, a vote was held in which the Democrats chose their official presidential candidate for the 2024 election. By the decision of the Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris became this candidate.

Points of attention

  • Vice President Kamala Harris has been chosen as the official presidential candidate for the 2024 election by the Democrats in the United States.
  • About 4,000 delegates participated in the voting process, with Harris receiving overwhelming support from 3,923 Democrats.
  • After US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race, he endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for the presidency.

Harris officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States

About 4,000 delegates who were selected during the primaries from the Democratic Party took part in the voting.

Today, 3,923 Democrats voted for Harris. Note that a minimum of 1,976 votes was required for Harris to be officially nominated for election.

Kamala Harris commented on the event in her H.

I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign aims to bring people together, fueled by love of country, to fight for who we are.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Vice President of the United States

Harris is running for president of the United States

A few weeks ago, it became known that US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race. This happened after he lost to former US President Donald Trump in a debate.

After Biden's failed speech, panic began among the Democrats and campaign sponsors of the American leader, as everyone doubted the possibility of his victory in the upcoming elections.

Biden, announcing that he would not participate in the election, supported the candidacy of Harris for the role of the Democratic candidate.

Note that according to opinion polls, Harris is currently ahead of his primary opponent and former President Donald Trump in four key states out of seven.

