Trump once again lashed out at Harris after she pulled out of a debate on Fox News
Source:  Politico

US presidential candidate Donald Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she refused to participate in a debate on Fox News.

  • Trump has criticized Harris for refusing to participate in a debate on Fox News, accusing her of having a low IQ and lack of mental ability.
  • Harris opted out of the debate on Fox News, preferring to host it on ABC News on September 10.
  • The vice president became an official candidate for the presidency of the United States, having won the support of more than 3,900 delegates in the primaries from the Democratic Party.
  • Harris urged people to unite and fight for the country while accepting the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

Trump once again attacked Kamala Harris with insults

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said Harris had a "low IQ," that she lacked the "mental capacity" to debate him, and called her "dumb."

I'll see her on September 4 or not at all," the Republican wrote, referring to the date of the debate.

Donald Trump also repeated his statement at a rally in the state of Georgia.

We'll do it with Fox if she shows up. I don't think she's going to show up," Trump added, saying the vice president "can read a teleprompter, but she can't speak impromptu."

It will be recalled that Trump announced on Friday that he agreed to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4 at an event moderated by the Fox News channel. However, Harris' staff said they would not accept the proposal, insisting that the debate be held on ABC News on September 10, as previously agreed.

Harris officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States

About 4,000 delegates, who were allocated during the primaries from the Democratic Party, took part in the vote on August 2.

3,923 Democrats voted for Harris. Note that a minimum of 1,976 votes was required for Harris to be officially nominated for election.

Kamala Harris commented on the event in her H.

I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign aims to bring people together, fueled by love of country, to fight for who we are.

