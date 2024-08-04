Trump once again lashed out at Harris after she pulled out of a debate on Fox News

US presidential candidate Donald Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she refused to participate in a debate on Fox News.

Trump once again attacked Kamala Harris with insults

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said Harris had a "low IQ," that she lacked the "mental capacity" to debate him, and called her "dumb."

I'll see her on September 4 or not at all," the Republican wrote, referring to the date of the debate. Share

Donald Trump also repeated his statement at a rally in the state of Georgia.

We'll do it with Fox if she shows up. I don't think she's going to show up," Trump added, saying the vice president "can read a teleprompter, but she can't speak impromptu." Share

He also stated that Harris "can read from a teleprompter" but not speak live.

It will be recalled that Trump announced on Friday that he agreed to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4 at an event moderated by the Fox News channel. However, Harris' staff said they would not accept the proposal, insisting that the debate be held on ABC News on September 10, as previously agreed.

Harris officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States

About 4,000 delegates, who were allocated during the primaries from the Democratic Party, took part in the vote on August 2.

3,923 Democrats voted for Harris. Note that a minimum of 1,976 votes was required for Harris to be officially nominated for election.

