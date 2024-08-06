Kamala Harris has chosen a candidate for vice president

According to the American media, Kamala Harris, who is to become the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, has chosen Tim Walz as her vice-presidential candidate.

Tim Walz can become the new vice president of the United States

As AP journalists managed to find out, Camila Harris intends to officially announce her decision in the next few hours through a video message.

It is worth noting that this will happen on the same day as the first of a series of her campaign events in key states.

Insiders of the publication also assure that the choice of vice president of the USA fell on the governor of the state of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

Tim Walz himself has not yet commented on this information in any way.

Recently, it also became known that Harris narrowed the list of candidates for the position of her vice president to two.

What is important to understand is that it was about Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Harris strengthened the position of Democrats during the presidential race

The results of a CBS News/YouGov poll indicate that Kamala Harris has managed to reset the 2024 presidential race after all.

First of all, she has received more support from young and black voters, who are becoming more active and inclined to vote, as well as from women who are confident that she will promote their interests more.

The incumbent vice president has a 1-point lead over Trump nationally.

It is worth noting that this has never happened to President Biden (he was 5 points behind when he left the race).