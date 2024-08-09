Harris and Trump agreed on the first debate

Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate

According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.

Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.

"We think we should hold the debate three times," the Republican leader said. Share

That is why he insists on conducting additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.

According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.

I am looking forward to the debate with Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10th. I heard he finally agreed to them and I'm looking forward to them. Kamala Harris A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Additionally, the debate will be moderated by World News Tonight host and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime host Lynsey Davis.

What is known about the debate between Trump and Biden

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a debate with incumbent White House leader Joe Biden once in June.

They became a failure for the American leader, although he refused to admit this fact for a long time.

Trump and Biden were supposed to meet again on September 10, but the Democrat withdrew his candidacy from the presidential race. This opened the way for Harris in the election.

Confirmation of the ABC debate marks the end of the controversy.