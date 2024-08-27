In September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US leader Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, a plan to win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about Zelensky's plan to win the war against the Russian Federation

The Kursk region is included in our plan - the plan for the victory of Ukraine. Maybe it sounds too ambitious for someone, but it is an important plan for us, - the president notes. Share

He emphasized that this is only the first and one of the directions for achieving peace in Ukraine.

According to him, the next steps involve securing Ukraine in a strategic place in the world's security infrastructure and a package of forcing Russia to end the war through diplomatic means.

Zelenskyi called the economic direction the last.

The plan is prepared. I think it would be right if I present this plan to the President of the United States first. The success of this plan depends on him - whether they will give us what is in this plan or not, whether we will be free to use what is there in this plan, - explains the head of state. Share

Zelensky noted that he plans to present the plan for Ukraine's victory to US President Joseph Biden in September.

After that, there is also an intention to pass this plan to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyi about Putin's diplomatic invasion plans for Ukraine

The President noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to maintain control over 30% of Ukraine's territory through "diplomatic negotiations".

Dialogue with Putin is currently meaningless, he does not want a diplomatic end to the war. He wants "diplomatically", but to give him 30% of our land, - Zelensky emphasizes. Share

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine is not occupying the territories of the Kursk region.

This is not an occupation. This is a defensive operation. We provide the opportunity to create buffer zones. We are trying to prevent the occupation of our land. They have already occupied 27% of our land and we are doing everything to prevent them from occupying more, - explains the president. Share

According to him, Ukraine does not add anything to its territories and does not change the legislation.