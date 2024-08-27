In September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US leader Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, a plan to win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy is set to present a comprehensive victory plan to US leaders Biden, Harris, and Trump in September to combat Russian aggression.
- The plan includes strategies to secure Ukraine's position in the world's security infrastructure and aims to force Russia to end the war through diplomatic means.
- Zelenskyy highlights the defensive nature of operations in the Kursk region, emphasizing the need to prevent further aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territories.
- Diplomatic negotiations with Putin are deemed meaningless as he aims to maintain control over Ukrainian territories through deceptive means.
- The success of Ukraine's victory plan hinges on US support and whether the proposed strategies will be leveraged to combat Russian aggression effectively.
What is known about Zelensky's plan to win the war against the Russian Federation
He emphasized that this is only the first and one of the directions for achieving peace in Ukraine.
According to him, the next steps involve securing Ukraine in a strategic place in the world's security infrastructure and a package of forcing Russia to end the war through diplomatic means.
Zelenskyi called the economic direction the last.
Zelensky noted that he plans to present the plan for Ukraine's victory to US President Joseph Biden in September.
After that, there is also an intention to pass this plan to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Zelenskyi about Putin's diplomatic invasion plans for Ukraine
The President noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to maintain control over 30% of Ukraine's territory through "diplomatic negotiations".
At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine is not occupying the territories of the Kursk region.
According to him, Ukraine does not add anything to its territories and does not change the legislation.
