Ukraine successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its production — Zelensky

Ukraine tested the first ballistic missile

There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Ukraine created the Palanytsia missile

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.

We did not go to Russia with a war. It is from there to here, to our house, that they are carrying ruins and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians answer this quite fairly. They respond with their own strength and together with our partners - honestly, consistently, accurately and more and more far-reaching every day. Just today, the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place. This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor. The enemy was hit. Share

Zelensky thanked everyone who made it happen — developers, manufacturers, and soldiers.

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted, during the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia launched about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine.