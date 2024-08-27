Ukraine successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its production — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the successful test of a Ukrainian ballistic missile.
Ukraine tested the first ballistic missile
Ukraine created the Palanytsia missile
On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a solemn event on Sofia Square on the occasion of Independence Day.
Zelensky thanked everyone who made it happen — developers, manufacturers, and soldiers.
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted, during the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia launched about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine.
Attacks on our cities can be stopped by striking the carriers of these weapons — Russian planes at military airfields.
