The US is increasing the production of long-range missiles against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine

American JASSM missiles can be compared with an aerial bomb in terms of power, but they fly hundreds of kilometers. The US plans to produce more such missiles in the coming years.
Points of attention
- The US is ramping up the production of long-range JASSM and LRASM missiles to detect and destroy key ground targets, impacting international politics amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- JASSM missiles, known for their high accuracy and powerful warheads, are effective tools for hitting important objects at great distances from the launch platform.
- The agreement with Lockheed Martin to boost missile production reflects the escalating situation in the region and the US's intention to support Ukraine with JASSM missiles.
- The American JASSM missile, designed for stealth operations and launched from various platforms like F-16 fighters, is comparable to a powerful aerial bomb in terms of impact.
- By enhancing the production capacity for LRASM and JASSM missiles, the US aims to strengthen its defense capabilities and strategic influence in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The USA is increasing the production of long-range missiles: what is known
The US plans to increase production of LRASM anti-ship missiles and JASSM cruise missiles. The latter can be delivered to Ukraine.
This is stated in the press release of the US Ministry of Defense.
This agreement with Lockheed Martin was concluded against the background of reports that appeared in the media that the US intends to supply Ukraine with JASSM missiles.
JASSM missiles can be launched from the F-16
The American JASSM missile (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile — a unitary air-to-surface standoff missile) is a high-precision, long-range guided missile designed to hit well-protected important ground targets.
Can be launched from various platforms, including strategic bombers and F-16 fighters.
The JASSM missile is designed to be inconspicuous to detection systems, making it less vulnerable to enemy air defense systems. It is equipped with a powerful warhead of 450 kg, which can be compared with the FAB-500 aerial bomb. This missile can hit targets at a distance of up to 370 km (up to 925 km in the JASSM-ER version).
