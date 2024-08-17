The US is increasing the production of long-range missiles against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine

American JASSM missiles can be compared with an aerial bomb in terms of power, but they fly hundreds of kilometers. The US plans to produce more such missiles in the coming years.

The USA is increasing the production of long-range missiles: what is known

The US plans to increase production of LRASM anti-ship missiles and JASSM cruise missiles. The latter can be delivered to Ukraine.

This is stated in the press release of the US Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon plans to spend about 130 million dollars on the expansion of production capacity for these missiles. The facility in Orlando, Florida, owned by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will be expanded. They want to finish the work by December 15, 2027.

This agreement with Lockheed Martin was concluded against the background of reports that appeared in the media that the US intends to supply Ukraine with JASSM missiles.

JASSM missiles can be launched from the F-16

The American JASSM missile (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile — a unitary air-to-surface standoff missile) is a high-precision, long-range guided missile designed to hit well-protected important ground targets.

Can be launched from various platforms, including strategic bombers and F-16 fighters.

The JASSM missile is designed to be inconspicuous to detection systems, making it less vulnerable to enemy air defense systems. It is equipped with a powerful warhead of 450 kg, which can be compared with the FAB-500 aerial bomb. This missile can hit targets at a distance of up to 370 km (up to 925 km in the JASSM-ER version).