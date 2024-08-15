US officials are increasingly applauding the sudden start of the Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region, which has put Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in an awkward position and is undermining the Kremlin's military strategy.
Points of attention
- High-ranking American officials are applauding the Ukrainian military offensive in Kurshchyna, signaling a shift in the US stance towards supporting Ukraine.
- The offensive creates a dilemma for Putin, reflecting Ukraine's readiness for victory and ability to fight, deserving international support.
- A successful Ukrainian operation has impressed US officials, with calls for increased aid from the United States and strengthened support for Ukraine.
- The offensive in Kurshchyna demonstrates a serious military challenge for the Kremlin regime, leading to discussions and negotiations with Washington.
- The strong support for Ukraine from European and American political figures showcases the potential for increased aid from the US amidst the ongoing conflict.
In the USA, the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna is increasingly favorable
It is noted that as a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Kurshchyna, the Kremlin and the occupying army of the Russian Federation immediately found themselves in a difficult situation, and Ukraine began negotiations with the United States.
What do high-ranking American officials say about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
Other high-ranking American officials also expressed their support for Ukraine.
In particular, as the authors of the material note, Senator Richard Blumenthal noted that senior officials from the Pentagon were "impressed and a little confused" by the Ukrainian operation, "because they did it so well."
The head of the House of Representatives on foreign affairs, Michael McCall, spoke favorably of the actions of the Ukrainian military.
Jimmy Panetta, a member of the House of Representatives, also expressed his support for the Ukrainian operation on the territory of Russia.
Journalists of the publication also emphasize that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna for the second summer in a row demonstrates the serious military humiliation of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Against the background of all this, there are calls to the USA to strengthen support for Ukraine in the face of future successes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-