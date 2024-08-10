The USA is changing its position on allowing Ukraine to use American weapons against the Russian Federation
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta, the US leadership has already begun to change its position on allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • The US leadership is reconsidering its stance on permitting Ukraine to use American weapons against Russia, with decisions being contingent on the battlefield conditions.
  • The discussion revolves around the necessity to prevent Russia from concealing weapons on its territory and the potential influence of Joe Biden's administration on the situation.
  • Pentagon representatives do not regard Ukraine's use of American weapons in the offensive as an escalation, emphasizing Ukraine's efforts to combat Russia's aggression.
  • The White House's restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons are subject to change based on the evolving circumstances of the conflict.
  • The US Ministry of Defense acknowledges Ukraine's endeavors to succeed in the ongoing conflict with Russia, indicating support for defensive and offensive strategies.

What is known about the changes in the US position regarding the strikes of Ukraine against the Russian Federation by American weapons

Panneta emphasized that the White House's restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes against the Russian Federation will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

He noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation will not be able to hide the weapons with which it attacks Ukraine on its own territory.

Well, look, we're talking after the actual operation in Russia happened. And after the raid near Crimea. These are things that I don't think are black and white at this point. It is obvious that everything will depend on the conditions on the battlefield, - said the congressman.

According to him, US President Joe Biden's advisers understand much better than he does the need to prevent the criminal army of the Russian Federation from hiding on its own territory the weapons it uses to attack Ukraine.

I think we're starting to see changes in that policy that are based on an understanding of how Russia operates from behind. We have to make sure that they can't hide behind the front lines, and that if they're going to launch these attacks - whether it's artillery, whether it's anti-aircraft missiles, whether it's rockets, whether it's airstrikes - we have to play defensively and also partially transition on the offensive and penetrate deep into the Russian front line, Panneta emphasized.

What do they say about this in the Pentagon

The US Ministry of Defense stated that they do not consider the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian military during the offensive in the Kursk region to be an escalation.

They noted that the leadership of Ukraine is doing everything possible to achieve success in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

