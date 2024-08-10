According to Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta, the US leadership has already begun to change its position on allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- The US leadership is reconsidering its stance on permitting Ukraine to use American weapons against Russia, with decisions being contingent on the battlefield conditions.
- The discussion revolves around the necessity to prevent Russia from concealing weapons on its territory and the potential influence of Joe Biden's administration on the situation.
- Pentagon representatives do not regard Ukraine's use of American weapons in the offensive as an escalation, emphasizing Ukraine's efforts to combat Russia's aggression.
- The White House's restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons are subject to change based on the evolving circumstances of the conflict.
- The US Ministry of Defense acknowledges Ukraine's endeavors to succeed in the ongoing conflict with Russia, indicating support for defensive and offensive strategies.
What is known about the changes in the US position regarding the strikes of Ukraine against the Russian Federation by American weapons
Panneta emphasized that the White House's restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes against the Russian Federation will depend on the situation on the battlefield.
He noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation will not be able to hide the weapons with which it attacks Ukraine on its own territory.
According to him, US President Joe Biden's advisers understand much better than he does the need to prevent the criminal army of the Russian Federation from hiding on its own territory the weapons it uses to attack Ukraine.
What do they say about this in the Pentagon
The US Ministry of Defense stated that they do not consider the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian military during the offensive in the Kursk region to be an escalation.
They noted that the leadership of Ukraine is doing everything possible to achieve success in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
