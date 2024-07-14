According to the deputy head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, Ukraine expects to receive permission from the United States in the near future to use American weapons to strike strategic objects deep in the aggressor country of Russia.

According to Zhovkva, work on obtaining the appropriate permission from the US has been ongoing for a long time and began long before the NATO summit in Washington.

Since then, as the deputy head of the OP adds, there have been certain developments in this matter.

We are working with the United States at various levels - with the Ministry of Defense, the National Security Council, the White House - we are moving along this path and we hope that this decision will be made in the near future. We need it. But let's not speculate in the press about this very important decision. The Ukrainian leadership is working on it, and we will do it. All important decisions that the US made before were done very quietly, and this time it will be the same, - explains Zhovkva.

Military Armed Forces

According to him, Ukraine emphasizes the need to defend itself against missile strikes launched from specific known locations.

It will definitely be, just as it was in the past on other issues that we discussed with the administration, Zhovkva assured.

How Zelensky evaluates the results of the NATO summit in Washington

According to Zhovkva, the President's Office is generally satisfied with the results of the NATO summit in Washington.

Zhovkva stated that the summit in Washington was clearly better than the results of the summit in Vilnius.

Last year, we hoped for more practical results from the summit. And this year in Washington, we got them. In particular, in the formulation of the final declaration of the summit regarding Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO, it was important for us, and the countries reached an agreement on this, - stressed the high-ranking official from the OP.

Among other practical results, he mentioned clear promises regarding air defense, increasing the volume of training of Ukrainian pilots and specialists for the F-16, and also noted that certain positive initiatives came from NATO - such as a new NATO mission in Ukraine, which will help coordinate the supply of weapons and the development of the operational interoperability of the Armed Forces with the armies of partners, as well as the agreement on the amount of military aid worth 40 billion dollars, which Ukraine will receive next year.