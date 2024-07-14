According to the deputy head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, Ukraine expects to receive permission from the United States in the near future to use American weapons to strike strategic objects deep in the aggressor country of Russia.
Ukraine is waiting for the permission of the United States to hit the objects of the occupying army of the Russian Federation deep inside the territory of the aggressor country
According to Zhovkva, work on obtaining the appropriate permission from the US has been ongoing for a long time and began long before the NATO summit in Washington.
Since then, as the deputy head of the OP adds, there have been certain developments in this matter.
According to him, Ukraine emphasizes the need to defend itself against missile strikes launched from specific known locations.
How Zelensky evaluates the results of the NATO summit in Washington
According to Zhovkva, the President's Office is generally satisfied with the results of the NATO summit in Washington.
Zhovkva stated that the summit in Washington was clearly better than the results of the summit in Vilnius.
Among other practical results, he mentioned clear promises regarding air defense, increasing the volume of training of Ukrainian pilots and specialists for the F-16, and also noted that certain positive initiatives came from NATO - such as a new NATO mission in Ukraine, which will help coordinate the supply of weapons and the development of the operational interoperability of the Armed Forces with the armies of partners, as well as the agreement on the amount of military aid worth 40 billion dollars, which Ukraine will receive next year.
