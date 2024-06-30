Zelenskyi announced negotiations with partners regarding permission to strike Russian airfields

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will hold a conversation with its partners, in particular, the United States, to obtain permission for retaliatory strikes on Russian airfields.

Will there be negotiations with partners regarding permission to strike Russian airfields

Today in Kharkiv - another hit by a Russian guided air bomb. The postal terminal - an ordinary civilian object - was affected. As of this moment, it is known about ten wounded. All are provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to all relatives, - said the president.

Zelensky noted that aerial bombs are "one of the key foundations of Putin's ability to fight." In his opinion, the sooner Ukraine receives permission to destroy the Russian aircraft, the sooner peace will come. He also emphasized that "in the defense of the Kharkiv region against the Russian offensive, we proved that the determination of our partners really helps."

Strikes on the Russian border helped protect lives. Further decisions will also help - bold decisions that must be made, which we need and which we constantly talk about with our partners. In the coming weeks, we will continue communication in order to get the necessary solutions, - said Zelensky.

Permission to strike the Russian Federation

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not use Western weapons to attack the Russian Federation. However, after the May offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, Kyiv stepped up its calls to the West to grant such a right.

At the end of May, after support from a number of NATO countries, the White House gave Ukraine a "green light" with certain restrictions. The US has allowed strikes on Russian troops and positions along the border, but has yet to allow deep strikes on the Russian Federation.