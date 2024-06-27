Ukraine's assault troopers hit large concentration of Russian personnel — video

Ukrainian paratroopers hit a large concentration of Russian troops on one of the areas of the front. The enemy's infantry tried to hide, but it didn't work.

What is known about the strike on a large concentration of Russian personnel

Aerial scouts of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine noticed a large concentration of enemy personnel, in particular, Russians moving from the landing to a house in the temporarily occupied territory, the message says. Share

According to the military, several shots from FPV drones forced them to run to another house, but they were also caught there by kamikaze drones.

The remnants of the occupiers tried to escape by car, but they were also overtaken by drones on the way, adds the Ukrainian Air Assault Troops statement. Share

The situation at the front

Russian troops are increasing the pace of offensive and assault processes at the front. The occupiers are looking for ways to penetrate the defence of the Armed Forces and try to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

The Institute for the Study of War notes that the Armed Forces restrain the Russian Federation in many directions and repulse constant assaults. At the front, a slight advance of the Russian invaders near Kupiansk is recorded.