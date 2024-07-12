On July 10, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Sir Keir Starmer, made it clear that Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to hit military targets on the territory of Russia. However, as it turned out, his statement was misinterpreted.
Points of attention
- Britain has not yet given permission for Storm Shadow strikes deep into Russia.
- The head of the British Foreign Ministry called on the world not to be afraid of Putin and to stop him as soon as possible.
- A delay in providing arms to Ukraine could harm its position on the battlefield and threaten the security of the entire world community.
London has still not permitted Storm Shadow strike deep into Russia
As the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, said, the British authorities are currently considering Kyiv's request to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets deep in the territory of the Russian Federation.
Instead, Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the fact that the States, for example, limited the use of their weapons in the Russian Federation only to the border regions.
Media representatives asked the minister whether Britain would allow the strike to continue.
The new British Foreign Secretary urged the world not to be afraid of Putin
As the head of British diplomacy frankly admitted, he supports the position of those allies who oppose excessive caution due to "fear of escalation."
In his opinion, delaying the provision of this or that weapon works against Ukraine and makes its effect on the battlefield less significant.
David Lammy also reminded that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation poses a systemic risk to European security, so he must be stopped immediately.
