On July 10, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Sir Keir Starmer, made it clear that Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to hit military targets on the territory of Russia. However, as it turned out, his statement was misinterpreted.

London has still not permitted Storm Shadow strike deep into Russia

As the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy, said, the British authorities are currently considering Kyiv's request to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets deep in the territory of the Russian Federation.

I repeat: I support Ukraine's right to self-defense. Especially now, after the brutal attack on the children's hospital, — emphasised Lammi, but repeated that the official decision has not yet been made. Share

Instead, Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the fact that the States, for example, limited the use of their weapons in the Russian Federation only to the border regions.

Media representatives asked the minister whether Britain would allow the strike to continue.

As for Great Britain, we discussed it with President Zelensky in recent days, and we undertook to analyze and weigh some ideas. But I will not go into operational decisions, and there are very good reasons for this, — said Lemmy. Share

The new British Foreign Secretary urged the world not to be afraid of Putin

As the head of British diplomacy frankly admitted, he supports the position of those allies who oppose excessive caution due to "fear of escalation."

In his opinion, delaying the provision of this or that weapon works against Ukraine and makes its effect on the battlefield less significant.

David Lammy also reminded that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation poses a systemic risk to European security, so he must be stopped immediately.