The new defense minister of Great Britain, John Healy, during a visit to Odesa on July 7, less than 48 hours after his appointment, promised to increase support for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Britain's new aid package for Ukraine includes artillery guns, ammunition, Brimstone missiles, military boats, demining machines, and more to support Ukraine during Russian aggression.
- The British government's strategy involves providing military aid and imposing sanctions to condemn the aggression of the Russian Federation and uphold Ukraine's independence.
- The aid package announced by the UK Defense Minister John Healy in Odesa strengthens the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine, showcasing solidarity with Ukrainian friends.
- The new aid package complements the previously announced military aid and underscores Great Britain's commitment to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression for as long as necessary.
- The British sanctions against the Russian Federation targeted a number of Russian companies, individuals, and entities from other countries that supported Russia's activities against Ukraine, showing a comprehensive approach to condemning such actions.
Britain will provide Ukraine with a new aid package
Following a meeting with President Zelenskyi and talks with his counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Healy announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with a new support package that would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million rounds of ammunition and nearly 100 precision-guided Brimstone missiles.
During the visit, which coincided with Ukraine's celebration of the annual Navy Day, the defense minister confirmed that the new government in Westminster will strengthen the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.
This government is unwavering in its commitment to continue providing military aid and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends as long as necessary.
The new aid package includes, in particular:
a quarter of a million rounds of .50 caliber ammunition
90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles
50 small military boats to support riverine and coastal operations
40 demining machines
10 AS-90 artillery guns
61 bulldozers for the construction of defensive positions
support for previously donated AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spare parts that will help Ukraine produce 60,000 more 155mm rounds.
John Healy also instructed government officials to ensure that the military aid package promised in April is expedited and delivered to Ukraine in full within the next 100 days.
In April of this year, Great Britain announced the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine, which includes 400 vehicles, 1,600 attack and anti-aircraft missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats. including naval raiding vessels.
What is known about British sanctions against the Russian Federation
As noted, the largest in Russia in terms of volume of trades, the Moss Exchange, the National Settlement Depository (NRD), the National Clearing Center (NCC), the SPB Exchange, a number of banks and six Russian courts fell under the new British sanctions.
Companies from China, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Israel, the Central African Republic and the UAE, which helped Russia wage war against Ukraine, bypass previous sanctions, or supplied them with the necessary equipment, drones and boards, also fell under the restrictions.
In total, the new list of sanctions includes more than 40 legal entities and individuals.
