The new defense minister of Great Britain, John Healy, during a visit to Odesa on July 7, less than 48 hours after his appointment, promised to increase support for Ukraine.

Britain will provide Ukraine with a new aid package

Following a meeting with President Zelenskyi and talks with his counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Healy announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with a new support package that would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million rounds of ammunition and nearly 100 precision-guided Brimstone missiles.

During the visit, which coincided with Ukraine's celebration of the annual Navy Day, the defense minister confirmed that the new government in Westminster will strengthen the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Perhaps there have been changes in the government, but Great Britain is united in its support for Ukraine. As the new Defense Secretary, I will ensure that we strengthen the UK's support by increasing the supply of vital military aid. Share

This government is unwavering in its commitment to continue providing military aid and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends as long as necessary.

The new aid package includes, in particular:

a quarter of a million rounds of .50 caliber ammunition

90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles

50 small military boats to support riverine and coastal operations

40 demining machines

10 AS-90 artillery guns

61 bulldozers for the construction of defensive positions

support for previously donated AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spare parts that will help Ukraine produce 60,000 more 155mm rounds.

John Healy also instructed government officials to ensure that the military aid package promised in April is expedited and delivered to Ukraine in full within the next 100 days.

In April of this year, Great Britain announced the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine, which includes 400 vehicles, 1,600 attack and anti-aircraft missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats. including naval raiding vessels.

What is known about British sanctions against the Russian Federation

As noted, the largest in Russia in terms of volume of trades, the Moss Exchange, the National Settlement Depository (NRD), the National Clearing Center (NCC), the SPB Exchange, a number of banks and six Russian courts fell under the new British sanctions.

In addition, the sanctions affected the chairman of Mosbirzhi Yuriy Denisov and the founder of Kismet Capital Group Ivan Tavrin (the group, in particular, owns Avito), the co-owner of Astra Group Denys Frolov and the owner of S8 Capital Group Armen Sarkisyan and others. Share

Companies from China, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Israel, the Central African Republic and the UAE, which helped Russia wage war against Ukraine, bypass previous sanctions, or supplied them with the necessary equipment, drones and boards, also fell under the restrictions.