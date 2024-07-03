US to extend Ukraine's permission to attack deep into Russia in case of front expansion
Source:  foreign.senate.gov

The United States will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia if the Kremlin tries to expand the front.

  • James O'Brien announced the possibility of US permission for Ukraine to conduct strikes deep into Russia in the event of an expansion of the conflict front.
  • The US gave Ukraine the opportunity to attack Russian troops and positions along the border.
  • So far, the US is limiting the depth of strikes against the Russian Federation, but Ukraine has the right to attack Russian military facilities near its border.

The USA will allow AFU to strike deeper into Russia

The Assistant Secretary of State for Europe, James O'Brien, said about it.

If Russia tries to expand the current front, then Ukraine will be allowed to fire at a greater distance, said James O'Brien.

According to O'Brien, Washington is now observing "dramatic changes in Russia's ability to advance due to the loss of critical facilities in the zone where fire is allowed"

AFU strikes deep into Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, the West has provided Ukraine with active support in the form of weapons. However, there used to be a condition: the defence forces did not have the right to strike Russian territory with weapons provided by partners.

The situation changed after the start of the enemy offensive on the Kharkiv region, as well as increased shelling of the frontline regions. More and more allies began to reconsider their position on this issue.

Only at the end of May, after a number of NATO countries expressed support for strikes on Russian territory, the White House also gave Ukraine a "green light", but with certain restrictions.

The US does not yet allow deep strikes against the Russian Federation, but Ukraine can attack Russian troops, positions and launchers along its border

