According to WP journalists, the USA prohibited Ukraine from striking with American weapons more than 100 km deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The USA restricts Ukraine from striking with American weapons beyond 100 km into Russian territory, allowing only defensive measures against Russian attacks.
- Ukraine requires additional air defense assets and long-range weapons to counter Russian missile and bomb carriers, aircraft, and launchers.
- Strengthening air defense remains a top priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to offset Russia's quantitative advantage in artillery, armored vehicles, and manpower.
- New military aid packages help Ukraine bridge the gap with the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but further support is needed to enhance Ukraine's capabilities.
- Pentagon representative clarifies that Ukraine is allowed to respond with American weapons to Russian attacks across the border and where Russian troops are advancing.
Why does the United States maintain restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation
Journalists of the publication, citing Ukrainian officials, point out that these restrictions do not allow the Ukrainian military to strike with long-range American weapons at key airfields of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
Meanwhile, Pentagon representative Charlie Deets rejected claims that Ukraine is prohibited from striking with American weapons at a distance of more than 100 km deep into Russian territory, but did not name any other distance restrictions.
He noted that it is not about the specific radius and distance of strikes, but about the permission to respond with the help of American weapons to the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation across the border.
Diets emphasized that the Western partners allowed Ukraine to use the received air defense systems to defeat the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are in Russian airspace.
A representative of the Pentagon said that the US agreed to allow Ukraine to strike where Russian troops are going to advance.
What the Ministry of Defense says about help from partners
According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk in an interview with "Interfax-Ukraine", the new military aid packages allow the Ukrainian military to reduce the gap in the number of weapons with the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but additional supplies of air defense equipment are needed.
He emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a key priority for Ukraine.
In addition, as Gavrilyuk noted, Ukraine needs long-range weapons that would help destroy Russian missile and bomb carriers, as well as aircraft on airfields and launchers.
