According to WP journalists, the USA prohibited Ukraine from striking with American weapons more than 100 km deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Why does the United States maintain restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation

Journalists of the publication, citing Ukrainian officials, point out that these restrictions do not allow the Ukrainian military to strike with long-range American weapons at key airfields of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Pentagon representative Charlie Deets rejected claims that Ukraine is prohibited from striking with American weapons at a distance of more than 100 km deep into Russian territory, but did not name any other distance restrictions.

He noted that it is not about the specific radius and distance of strikes, but about the permission to respond with the help of American weapons to the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation across the border.

Diets emphasized that the Western partners allowed Ukraine to use the received air defense systems to defeat the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are in Russian airspace.

A representative of the Pentagon said that the US agreed to allow Ukraine to strike where Russian troops are going to advance.

What the Ministry of Defense says about help from partners

According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk in an interview with "Interfax-Ukraine", the new military aid packages allow the Ukrainian military to reduce the gap in the number of weapons with the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but additional supplies of air defense equipment are needed.

Despite the powerful pressure of the Russians, the introduction of new reserves, superiority in artillery, equipment, soldiers, dominance in the sky, the Defense Forces manage to restrain the aggressor and cause significant losses in manpower and equipment to the enemy. New packages of military aid from the allies are gradually reducing the gap between the capabilities of the Ukrainian and Russian forces, Gavrilyuk emphasizes. Share

He emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a key priority for Ukraine.

In addition, as Gavrilyuk noted, Ukraine needs long-range weapons that would help destroy Russian missile and bomb carriers, as well as aircraft on airfields and launchers.