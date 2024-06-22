The USA has limited the strikes of Ukraine by American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The USA has limited the strikes of Ukraine by American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

MLRS HIMARS
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

According to WP journalists, the USA prohibited Ukraine from striking with American weapons more than 100 km deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The USA restricts Ukraine from striking with American weapons beyond 100 km into Russian territory, allowing only defensive measures against Russian attacks.
  • Ukraine requires additional air defense assets and long-range weapons to counter Russian missile and bomb carriers, aircraft, and launchers.
  • Strengthening air defense remains a top priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to offset Russia's quantitative advantage in artillery, armored vehicles, and manpower.
  • New military aid packages help Ukraine bridge the gap with the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but further support is needed to enhance Ukraine's capabilities.
  • Pentagon representative clarifies that Ukraine is allowed to respond with American weapons to Russian attacks across the border and where Russian troops are advancing.

Why does the United States maintain restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation

Journalists of the publication, citing Ukrainian officials, point out that these restrictions do not allow the Ukrainian military to strike with long-range American weapons at key airfields of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Pentagon representative Charlie Deets rejected claims that Ukraine is prohibited from striking with American weapons at a distance of more than 100 km deep into Russian territory, but did not name any other distance restrictions.

He noted that it is not about the specific radius and distance of strikes, but about the permission to respond with the help of American weapons to the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation across the border.

Diets emphasized that the Western partners allowed Ukraine to use the received air defense systems to defeat the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, which are in Russian airspace.

A representative of the Pentagon said that the US agreed to allow Ukraine to strike where Russian troops are going to advance.

What the Ministry of Defense says about help from partners

According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk in an interview with "Interfax-Ukraine", the new military aid packages allow the Ukrainian military to reduce the gap in the number of weapons with the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but additional supplies of air defense equipment are needed.

Despite the powerful pressure of the Russians, the introduction of new reserves, superiority in artillery, equipment, soldiers, dominance in the sky, the Defense Forces manage to restrain the aggressor and cause significant losses in manpower and equipment to the enemy. New packages of military aid from the allies are gradually reducing the gap between the capabilities of the Ukrainian and Russian forces, Gavrilyuk emphasizes.

He emphasized that strengthening air defense remains a key priority for Ukraine.

In addition, as Gavrilyuk noted, Ukraine needs long-range weapons that would help destroy Russian missile and bomb carriers, as well as aircraft on airfields and launchers.

For the widespread implementation of such tactics, we need more different means of long-range damage. More high-precision and long-range weapons in the arsenal of the Defense Forces will make it possible to compensate for Russia's quantitative advantage in artillery, armored vehicles, and manpower, - emphasized the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA has set restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation
The USA has set restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia made four strikes on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Igor Terekhov
Kharkov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian terror by KABs must be stopped. Zelenskiy reacted to the attack on Kharkiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?