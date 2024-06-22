The USA has set restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation

The United States has limited the use of American weapons for strikes against the Russian Federation. The Armed Forces are prohibited from attacking targets at a distance of more than 100 km from the border and hitting key Russian airfields.

What is known about restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

An anonymous representative of the Ministry of Defense told the newspaper that the authorization of the Defense Forces to strike military facilities in Russia with US weapons "clearly changed the situation." However, the range and category of weapons are insufficient to achieve the desired result.

At the same time, American officials deny the existence of such restrictions.

The United States has agreed to allow Ukraine to fire American weapons at Russia across a section of the border where Russian troops will try to seize Ukrainian territory. It's not about geography or a certain radius. However, if Russia attacks or intends to attack Ukraine from its territory, the Defense Forces can retaliate against troops attacking it from abroad, Pentagon spokesman Charlie Dietz said. Share

According to him, Ukraine is also allowed to use American air defense systems to defeat Russian planes "if they are going to open fire in Ukrainian airspace."

However, as WP writes, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine doubt that they have "the kind of freedom of action that the Pentagon and the White House talk about."

Permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation

After the Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region at the beginning of May and the massive shelling of border settlements and Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, Kyiv turned to NATO countries and the United States for permission to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, the Su-34 and Su-35 fighters that launch high-explosive and guided aerial bombs.



At first, the United States did not give permission for such actions. However, after the majority of NATO countries allowed to use their weapons against the aggressor, the White House allowed such attacks from American weapons, but limited the radius of their use to the border of Kharkiv and Belgorod regions. The Ukrainian military was also prohibited from using ATACMS ballistic missiles.

On June 21, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine is allowed to "hit back at forces that are hitting it from abroad" and that "it's not about geography, it's about common sense."