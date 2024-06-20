The White House officially confirmed the permission for the Defence Forces to use American weapons on the territory of Russia near both the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
Points of attention
- These actions should prevent Russia from accumulating military force on the border with Ukraine.
- International law gives Ukraine the right to defend itself against attacks on its territory, which the leaders of the USA and Germany emphasised.
- The permission to use American weapons is a measure to counter enemy attacks and protect Ukrainian cities and citizens.
The White House allowed AFU to attack Russia's territory in another direction
According to him, these actions will result in Russia being deprived of the opportunity to accumulate its troops on its own side of the border.
What is known about the permission to strike on Russia's territory
Recently, the United States allowed the Ukrainian military to strike with American weapons on Russian territory near the Kharkiv region. In the States, they believe this will help stop the enemy's attack on the region.
Thus, the head of the national defense committee of the Estonian Parliament, Kalev Stoicescu, explained why Ukraine should attack the Russian Federation. According to him, such strikes limit the enemy's ability to attack Ukrainian cities and the military.
In addition, Germany was allowed to hit the Russians with its weapons. The country's chancellor emphasized that Ukraine can defend itself against attacks on its territory.
