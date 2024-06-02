Ukraine starts using US weapons to strike at Russian territory

Analysts confirm the use of the HIMARS anti-aircraft missile system at facilities in the Belgorod region.
Ukraine have already started hitting territory of Russia with US weapons
The OSINTdefender analyst made these conclusions after studying ammunition fragments found in the Belgorod region and shown by Russian propagandists.
The analyst identified them as GMLRS guided missiles launched from M142 HIMARS.
The analyst also studied the night footage of the launch of missiles from the HIMARS installation and came to the conclusion that this was the first episode of the use of this weapon on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine was allowed to strike the Russian Federation with GMLRS and HIMARS
Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.
The authorisation does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.
This is stated in the material of The Wall Street Journal, the authors of which refer to unnamed US officials.
The publication noted that in order to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems.
At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.
