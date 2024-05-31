US confirmed Ukraine's authorisation to use US weapons against Russia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use US weapons against military targets in Russia.

Blinken made public Biden's authorisation for Ukraine's strikes on Russia

Anthony Blinken officially stated the position of the US regarding the use of American weapons by Ukraine for strikes against the aggressor country.

He said this on May 31 during a press conference in Prague.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has reached out to us and asked for permission to use the weapons we provide to defend against this aggression, including against Russian forces that are massing on the Russian side of the border and then attacking Ukraine. That is the right of the President, and as you have heard, he has approved the use of our weapons for this purpose. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

He emphasised that in the future the US will continue to do what it has been doing, which is to adapt and adjust efforts as needed on the front line in Ukraine.

We want to be sure that we act thoughtfully and effectively. Share

The day before, American media reported that US President Joe Biden secretly allowed Ukraine to strike with American weapons on the territory of Russia.

Zelenskyy confirmed receiving permission from US to strike Russia

The United States sent a signal to Ukraine regarding permission to strike Russian territory with American weapons on May 31. The message was sent through the military.

We had a message from the American side. Early this morning I received this message from my military. I can't tell you the details about it.

He stated that the US decision to use the provided weapons is a step forward, and for Ukraine an opportunity to protect the residents of the border areas.