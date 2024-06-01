Ukraine has right to strike at Russian targets in Belarus

Today, the Czech capital hosted a summit of NATO foreign ministers. Before the summit began, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis answered whether Ukraine could also hit targets in Belarus.

Russian military facilities must be destroyed

Russian troops were stationed on the territory of Belarus from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. From there they attacked the northern regions of Ukraine.

Currently, Russian troops are stationed in training camps and for other purposes. However, there is a hypothetical possibility of transferring enemy troops from Russia to Belarus to launch new strikes on Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis, commenting on the question of journalists about whether Ukraine can strike on the territory of Belarus, said that if Russia moves military facilities to another place, then "the selection of targets must be moved".

If Russia, fearing that the targets may be fired on in Russia, may move them somewhere else, I believe that the selection of targets should also be moved. Gabrielus Landsbergis Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Answering the question of whether Ukraine should strike targets in Belarus, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted that he meant that Ukraine should have the ability to defend itself.

West allowed Ukraine to hit targets in Russia

The US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. However, there will be certain restrictions.

Ukraine began to receive positive signals from diplomatic channels about the limited use of American weapons in the border region with Kharkiv.

Germany also allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on the territory of Russia "in accordance with international law" to protect against Russian strikes from the enemy's border areas.