On May 22, the head of the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, said that the Chinese authorities are providing Russia with lethal weapons for use in the war against Ukraine.

Head of the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, voiced accusations against the authorities of the People's Republic of China against the background of providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal weapons for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to the head of the defence department, US and British military intelligence have evidence that aid in the form of lethal weapons "already flows or will flow from China to Russia" and then to the battlefield in Ukraine.

Grant Shapps also added that he considers this a "significant development".

We should be concerned about this because in the early days of this war, China would like to present itself as a country that has a deterrent effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Grant Shapps Minister of Defense of Great Britain

Moreover, the British minister added that official London has also received evidence that Moscow and Beijing are cooperating in the development of military equipment for use in Ukraine.

As we've seen with Putin's state visit to Beijing and the 64% increase in trade between Russia and China since the full-scale invasion ... they're covering for each other, Shapps noted. Share

Macron thanked Xi for the commitment "to refrain from arms sales" to Russia

Recently, the French leader Emmanuel Macron, following the negotiations with the Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris, welcomed Beijing's commitment to "refrain from the sale of any weapons" and "any assistance to Moscow."

Given this difficult history, we welcome the commitment of the Chinese authorities to refrain from selling any arms or aid to Moscow and to strictly control the export of dual-use goods. Emmanuel Macron President of France

In addition, Macron added that his team is committed to "maintaining a close dialogue" with China, and that Xi Jinping's visit is an opportunity to ensure that Beijing does not give explicit support to Russia's military efforts.