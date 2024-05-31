What US weapons can Ukraine use to hit targets in Russia

31 May US Secretary of State confirms that Washington has allowed Kyiv to strike targets in Russia using US weapons.

Ukraine was allowed to strike Russia with GMLRS and HIMARS

Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.

The authorisation does not extend to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

This is stated in the material of The Wall Street Journal, the authors of which refer to unnamed US officials.

The publication noted that in order to defend against the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces will be able to use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems.

At the same time, changes in US policy will not apply to the use of long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles on Russian territory.

Our policy of prohibiting the use of ATACMS [for strikes against the Russian Federation] or [other] long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed, the anonymous US official said. Share

US State Department confirmed Ukraine's permission to use American weapons against Russia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that US President Joe Biden has given permission for Ukraine to strike military facilities in Russia with US weapons.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has reached out to us and asked for permission to use the weapons we provide to defend against this aggression, including against Russian forces that are massing on the Russian side of the border and then attacking Ukraine. That is the right of the President, and as you have heard, he has approved the use of our weapons for this purpose. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

He emphasised that in the future the US will continue to do what it has been doing, which is to adapt and adjust efforts as needed on the front line in Ukraine.