According to the chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the aggressor country, Russia, is already suffering from the consequences of Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on strategic objects on its territory.
Points of attention
- Strikes by Western weapons on strategic objects on the territory of the Russian Federation are already being felt by the aggressor country, noted Budanov, the DIU chief.
- Budanov said damage to the long-range target detection radar station in Orsk caused it to be incapacity for six months.
- Budanov believes that Ukraine's strikes against the Russian Federation with Western weapons can ease the situation at the front and even help disable Russian equipment.
- According to the DIU chief, statements about a possible escalation by Russia after strikes by Western weapons are just a myth that should not be ignored.
- Budanov emphasises that Ukrainian intelligence has no "red lines" and that strikes on strategic objects are legal and effective.
Budanov does not believe in "red lines" due to strikes by Western weapons on Russia
The DIu chief emphasised that partners' permission to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation will significantly ease the situation at the front.
He also emphasised that the Kremlin dictator's statements on some "red lines" are just a game for the public.
Budanov about the consequences of the attack on the radar of the Russian army in Orsk
According to the DIU chief, after being hit by drones at a distance of 1.800 km from the Ukrainian border, the long-range target detection radar station "Voronezh-M" in Orsk will not work for at least six months.
According to Ukrainian media, the DIU is behind this attack, but Budanov neither confirmed nor denied this.
He considers destroying the radar "absolutely the right thing, whoever did it."
Also, Budanov does not believe that escalation on the part of Russia is possible due to this strike.
