DIU chief Budanov discloses mechanism of continuing Russia's PsyOp "Maidan-3"
Kyrylo Budanov
Source:  BBC News Ukrainian

The chief of Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, reminds that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has still not given up on the idea of defeating Ukraine on the information front. The Kremlin is still spending vast amounts of money on it.

What stage is "Maidan-3" currently ongoing?

According to the DIU chief, the Russian special operation is ongoing and advancing.

General Kyrylo Budanov did not reveal the details and noted that this is a matter of state secrecy.

The chief of intelligence also answered the journalists' questions about whether there is an intensification of any pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

They (Russians—ed.) clearly understand that purely pro-Russian forces will not be able to function now. Therefore, they camouflage it under various kinds of activities and various issues of social tension. And it will not look (and in their plans, it is clearly described) like some pro-Russian position. No, absolutely not.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

DIU chief

Why has the process of POW exchange slowed down recently?

According to the DIU chief, he cannot deny this fact.

Kyrylo Budanov confirmed that "Maidan-3" also affects the inhibition of this process because the dictator Putin's team actively uses all possible factors to create social tension.

And will use it further. At the same time, he slowed down, but did not stop. And we still break through and try in different ways. And we get results. And in this matter the same. But it is difficult, and Russia will use this factor of influence on our society, warned the DIU chief.

