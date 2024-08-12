On August 12, a bipartisan delegation from the USA — Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal - arrived in Kyiv. They called on their administration to lift restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory.

Lindsey Graham called for the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on strikes with American weapons against Russia.

If we do everything right, other aggressors around the world will be less likely to invade their neighbor if we stand with Ukraine and win. So, administration, lift the restrictions and allow the use of weapons to deter the invasion. Let's think about Ukraine in the long term, not in the short term. Let's sign strategic agreements that will affect the United States and Ukraine economically as far as the eye can see, and we will win this war. Lindsay Graham US Senator

At the same time, Blumenthal noted that Kyiv must be given "flexibility, authority and ease of winning."

We cannot allow Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back, giving them weapons and then telling them they cannot use them in the way necessary to win. The whole world is watching. It was like that from the beginning. The world is watching not only Ukraine, but also the United States. China is watching. Iran is watching. All our autocratic enemies are watching. Richard Blumenthal US Senator

Zelenskiy met with US senators in Kyiv

In addition, the senators met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

I thanked America for supporting our defense, and it is very important that Ukrainians and Americans in our defense of normal life and freedom of people are really winners. We discussed what specifically is needed to end this war and end it justly. He explained in detail our need for long range. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of the USA

After meeting with Zelenskiy, Senator Graham promised that the US would look for pilots to fly the F-16 until the Ukrainian pilots complete a full training course.

If you're a retired F-16 pilot and want to fight for freedom, they'd be happy to hire you here. They are going to look in NATO countries for willing retired fighter pilots to help them until they can train their own pilots. So we'll try to get those planes in the air sooner rather than later. And we are looking for pilots who are ready to fight for freedom while the Ukrainians train their pilots. Share

Regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, Graham expressed optimism, saying that he supports Ukraine in this matter.

Two and a half years, the sixth visit, Ukraine seizes the territory of Russia. What do I think about Kursk? Bold, bright, beautiful. Keep it up. Who started it? Give them *upa.

In particular, Graham expressed confidence in the victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia and emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons to achieve this goal.