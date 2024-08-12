On August 12, a bipartisan delegation from the USA — Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal - arrived in Kyiv. They called on their administration to lift restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory.
US senators in Kyiv appealed to the Biden administration
Lindsey Graham called for the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on strikes with American weapons against Russia.
At the same time, Blumenthal noted that Kyiv must be given "flexibility, authority and ease of winning."
Zelenskiy met with US senators in Kyiv
In addition, the senators met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After meeting with Zelenskiy, Senator Graham promised that the US would look for pilots to fly the F-16 until the Ukrainian pilots complete a full training course.
Regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna, Graham expressed optimism, saying that he supports Ukraine in this matter.
Two and a half years, the sixth visit, Ukraine seizes the territory of Russia. What do I think about Kursk? Bold, bright, beautiful. Keep it up. Who started it? Give them *upa.
In particular, Graham expressed confidence in the victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia and emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons to achieve this goal.
Give them the weapons they need to win a war they can't afford to lose. When it came to the F-16, it was too long, but they are here. Let me use them. Numo to train Ukrainian pilots.
