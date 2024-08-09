As American journalists managed to find out, the authorities of Ukraine are again asking the US to allow ATACMS to strike against the Russian Federation against the background of the events in the Kursk region.

Ukraine wants to strengthen its counteroffensive with ATACMS missiles

The Washington Post draws attention to the fact that the unexpected and successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region became a new tool of pressure on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, Ukrainian officials appealed to the White House with a repeated request to allow them to use American long-range ATACMS missiles.

With the help of these missiles, the Defense Forces of Ukraine plan to hit the airfields that Russia uses in response to the Kursk operation.

If Joe Biden's team finally makes a positive decision, then the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to hold part of the territories in Kurshchyna for some more time.

This will give them (Ukraine — ed.) the leverage needed for negotiations with Russia — that's what it's all about — the publication quotes an unnamed adviser to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

How many soldiers of the Armed Forces are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region

Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the breakthrough into Russian territory, there is currently no accurate information.

However, according to Forbes, up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers may be in the zone of invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in and around the Kursk region.

It is also reported that three armed forces brigades, each with up to 2,000 people, are currently advancing on Russian territory: the 22nd, 88th, and 80th.

For the breakthrough, Ukrainian forces use Soviet and Western equipment.

Artillery, drones and air defenses play an important supporting role.

See: propaganda on the live air “spills” information about the movement of Russian equipment:

According to Russian propagandists, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already begun to build defensive lines on captured Russian territory.