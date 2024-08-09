According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, as a result of the shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka, the number of dead has increased to 10 people. Another 35 people were injured.

What is known about the consequences of the army shelling of Kostyantynivka

Klymenko noted that the fire in the shopping center with an area of 1,000 square meters was extinguished.

As of 13:52 it is known about:

10 dead;

35 wounded.

The following were damaged during the shelling:

residential buildings;

shops;

more than a dozen cars.

In social networks, they write that the invaders targeted the "Eco-market".

Nova poshta reported that the invaders hit the shopping center where the post's freight department was located.

All our employees are alive, one colleague received a concussion - he is being given all the necessary help. Unfortunately, there are victims among the population. Previously, some of the parcels survived. The estimated value of the destroyed cargo will be compensated to the customers in full, the company emphasizes. Share

What is known about the circumstances of the attack by the Russian army on Kostyantynivka

According to the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.

The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket.

The "Ekomarket" store was directly hit, after which a fire broke out.

According to the information of the head of the Donetsk OVA, in Novoukrayinka of the Ugledarska hromada of the Volnovakh district, an economic structure was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

In the Pokrovsky district, the Russian invaders damaged 3 houses in Veseloy Hay, an enterprise in Hirnik.

In Selidovo, 2 people were killed and 11 injured, 20 high-rise buildings, 6 administrative buildings and 3 enterprises were damaged.

5 houses were damaged in Liman. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people died, 10 high-rise buildings and a private house, an administrative building and 3 enterprises, a non-residential premises and an infrastructure object, 19 cars were damaged; 3 houses were damaged in Virolyubivka.

In Illinivska TG, 10 objects were damaged: 7 in Zora and 3 in Kleban-Bik.

In New York, a person was injured, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarska TG, 13 houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times during the day. 617 people, including 253 children, were evacuated from the front line.