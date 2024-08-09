According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.
Points of attention
What is known about the consequences of the attack by terrorists from the Russian army on the supermarket in Kostyantynivka
Filashkin noted that according to the latest information, as a result of an attack by criminals from the Russian army in the city, two people died and 17 people were injured.
He added that the final consequences of the shelling are being established. The police, rescuers, medics and all relevant services are working on the spot.
According to the Telegram channel "Donbas Operative", there was a direct hit to the "Ekomarket" store, after which a fire broke out.
UPDATED at 1:55 p.m.
According to President Vladimir Zelensky, the death toll as a result of the shelling of the Russian army by criminals in Konstantinovka has increased to 4 people, and at least 24 people were injured.
What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of the Donetsk region
According to the information of the head of the Donetsk OVA, in Novoukrayinka of the Ugledarska hromada of the Volnovakh district, an economic building was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.
In the Pokrovsky district, Russian invaders damaged 3 houses in Veseloy Hay, an enterprise in Hirnik.
In Selidovo, 2 people were killed and 11 injured, 20 high-rise buildings, 6 administrative buildings and 3 enterprises were damaged.
5 houses were damaged in Liman. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people died, 10 high-rise buildings and a private house, an administrative building and 3 enterprises, a non-residential premises and an infrastructure object, 19 cars were damaged; 3 houses were damaged in Virolyubivka.
In Illinivska TG, 10 objects were damaged: 7 in Zora and 3 in Kleban-Bik.
In New York, a person was injured, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarska TG, 13 houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.
In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times during the day. 617 people, including 253 children, were evacuated from the front line.
