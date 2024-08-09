According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which at that time contained many civilians.

What is known about the consequences of the attack by terrorists from the Russian army on the supermarket in Kostyantynivka

Filashkin noted that according to the latest information, as a result of an attack by criminals from the Russian army in the city, two people died and 17 people were injured.

2 dead and 17 wounded - this is the operative information regarding the attack on Kostyantynivka as of 12:40 p.m. The Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery, hitting a supermarket. This is another targeted attack on a place of gathering of people, another act of terror by the Russians. One of the wounded is in a serious condition, he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance, - emphasizes the head of Donetsk OVA.

He added that the final consequences of the shelling are being established. The police, rescuers, medics and all relevant services are working on the spot.

According to the Telegram channel "Donbas Operative", there was a direct hit to the "Ekomarket" store, after which a fire broke out.

UPDATED at 1:55 p.m.

According to President Vladimir Zelensky, the death toll as a result of the shelling of the Russian army by criminals in Konstantinovka has increased to 4 people, and at least 24 people were injured.

Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. A strike by Russian terrorists on an ordinary supermarket and post office. People under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing and everything will be done to save people, the head of state emphasized.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of the Donetsk region

According to the information of the head of the Donetsk OVA, in Novoukrayinka of the Ugledarska hromada of the Volnovakh district, an economic building was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

In the Pokrovsky district, Russian invaders damaged 3 houses in Veseloy Hay, an enterprise in Hirnik.

In Selidovo, 2 people were killed and 11 injured, 20 high-rise buildings, 6 administrative buildings and 3 enterprises were damaged.

5 houses were damaged in Liman. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people died, 10 high-rise buildings and a private house, an administrative building and 3 enterprises, a non-residential premises and an infrastructure object, 19 cars were damaged; 3 houses were damaged in Virolyubivka.

In Illinivska TG, 10 objects were damaged: 7 in Zora and 3 in Kleban-Bik.

In New York, a person was injured, a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarska TG, 13 houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times during the day. 617 people, including 253 children, were evacuated from the front line.