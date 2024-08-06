Russia attacked the center of Kharkiv, a fire broke out

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported on the shelling of the central district of Kharkiv by Russian troops. The attack caused a fire.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv

As the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov said, the enemy hit a dense residential building, which caused a fire. Information about the destruction and victims is currently being clarified.

Be careful — the shelling may continue , the mayor added.

According to Oleh Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, emergency services have already left for the scene of the hit.

The Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeastern direction and the threat of using ballistic weapons from the eastern direction.

Russia attacked Ukraine on August 6

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 5, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones.

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, as of 08:00 it is known about the damage to the apartment building - the windows in the non-residential premises were broken.

Also, around 00:50, the invaders shelled the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district, and explosions were also heard in Kharkiv itself due to the Russian attack. In addition, explosions were reported in the Khmelnytskyi region, where enemy attack drones were headed.

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk stated, the Russian Federation used four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region of Russia, two Kh-59 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the Sea of Azov, and 16 shock drones of the Shahed type that arrived from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk (Russia).