The Russian Air Force bombed Kharkiv Region — a woman was killed and a child was injured
Ukraine
The Russian Air Force bombed Kharkiv Region — a woman was killed and a child was injured

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv Oblast
Читати українською

On July 31, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a village in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region: a woman was killed, and her son was hospitalized with burns.

  • The Russian Air Force bombing in Kharkiv Oblast led to civilian casualties, with a woman killed and a child injured, raising concerns about intentional war crimes.
  • The use of FPV drones for targeting civilians violates international norms, sparking fears of targeted terror tactics by the Russian forces.
  • The increased attacks on civilians in the region highlight the violation of humanitarian laws by the Russian troops, evident through the use of powerful FAB-1500 bombs with a large radius of destruction.
  • A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional murder and war law violations following the recent bombings in Kharkiv Oblast, showcasing the severity of the situation.
  • The ongoing conflict in Kharkiv Oblast underscores the urgent need for international attention and action to prevent further civilian casualties and uphold humanitarian laws.

Russia bombed the village of Goryane in Kharkiv Oblast

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Around 10:10, the occupiers hit the village of Velikiy Burluk, in the Kupyan region, with anti-aircraft guns. As a result of the shelling, a residential building was on fire. Another house at another address was damaged. Unfortunately, a woman died. A 10-year-old boy, the son of the deceased, received burn injuries and was hospitalized.

The enemy is increasingly targeting civilians with FPV drones. More than 500 such cases have been recorded in the last few months. It is about targeted terror, because the drone operator cannot help but see what is hitting a civilian. Therefore, the occupiers deliberately choose civilians as targets.

Later, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region, said that the ten-year-old boy, who was injured in the Russian airstrike in the Kupyan district, is in a medium serious condition.

The shelling began around ten in the morning. The 37-year-old woman was at home with her son — unfortunately, she died on the spot. The child is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Sergey Bolvinov

Sergey Bolvinov

Head of the investigative department of the National Police State Police in the Kharkiv region

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the attack was not carried out on the village of Velikiy Burluk, but on the village of Horyane, which borders the village.

Residential buildings on two streets were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia is bombing Kupyan region with powerful FAB-1500

On the morning of July 25, the Russian army used the FAB-1500 for the first time to attack the Kupyan region: a person was injured as a result of the attack.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov noted that the strike took place in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. As a result of the air strike, a 52-year-old man was injured.

This is an extremely powerful bomb that can cause serious destruction. The FAB-1500 bombs are significantly larger than the FAB-250 or FAB-500 and have a greater radius of destruction.

He noted that the launch range of such a bomb is 50-60 km, like other guided bombs, this one is launched by the Su-34 aircraft.

