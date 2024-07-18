Russia strikes Kharkiv region: one killed, two injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
On the night of July 18, the Russian occupying army hit the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, there are dead and injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation carried out a bombardment of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, which caused the death and injury of civilians.
  • The occupiers of the Russian Federation destroyed the crossing for civilians in the Kharkiv region, which complicates the situation with the evacuation and feeding of the civilian population.
  • The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) confirmed the difficult situation in the Kupiansk region and the enemy's attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian servicemen.
  • Officials will take measures to restore the destroyed crossing over the Oskil River to ensure evacuation and communication between the destroyed areas.

Russian aviation bombed the Kupyan region

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported this.

Around 02:30. Kupiansk district, Kurylivka Territorial community, village of Glushkivka. Previously — guided aerial bomb. As a result of enemy shelling, a private house caught fire. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and two men, aged 69 and 80, were injured. At least 4 homes were damaged.

Oleg Syniegubov

Oleg Syniegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

Also, in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, a civilian woman was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone.

Russian occupiers destroyed a crossing for civilians in the Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said the Kupiansk direction is now demanding.

In some places, we record even more combat clashes and attempts by the enemy to storm the positions of our servicemen precisely in the Kupiansk direction. Tonight, the enemy once again destroyed the crossing over the Oskil River. Now we will take all measures for its renewal and reconstruction, this is, unfortunately, a typical situation for us, — said Oleg Sinegubov.

Syniegubov also said that earlier, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked the crossing with guided air bombs or other means.

An Kh-type missile hit [the crossing] today, so we understand that this target is a priority for the enemy. Combined with the strengthening of assaults and the destruction of crossings, the Kupiansk direction remains a priority for the enemy, Sinegubov said.

Syniegubov emphasised that the crossing will be restored, as it is used for evacuation.

