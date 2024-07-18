Russia strikes Kharkiv region: one killed, two injured

On the night of July 18, the Russian occupying army hit the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, there are dead and injured.
Russian aviation bombed the Kupyan region
The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported this.
Also, in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, a civilian woman was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone.
Russian occupiers destroyed a crossing for civilians in the Kharkiv region
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said the Kupiansk direction is now demanding.
Syniegubov also said that earlier, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked the crossing with guided air bombs or other means.
An Kh-type missile hit [the crossing] today, so we understand that this target is a priority for the enemy. Combined with the strengthening of assaults and the destruction of crossings, the Kupiansk direction remains a priority for the enemy, Sinegubov said.
Syniegubov emphasised that the crossing will be restored, as it is used for evacuation.
