Russia dropped aerial bomb on Kupyansk-Vuzlove

On 25 May, the Russian military conducted an air strike on the Kupyansk-Vuzlove airfield in Kharkiv region, resulting in civilian casualties.
As a result of the Russian attack in Kharkiv region, people were injured
This was announced by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.
Viktor Zabashta, director of the regional center of emergency medical assistance, told Suspilne that a paramedic was injured as a result of the blow.
Operational situation in the Kharkiv region
According to the administration, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and a number of towns and villages in the region.
As Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv administration, said, rescuers extinguish fires almost around the clock both in urban buildings and in open territory.
There were 13 combat clashes with the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled 10 attacks in the districts of Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 17 times to dislodge units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their occupied positions. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Nevske settlements.
In addition, 11,090 people were evacuated from Chuhuyiv, Bogoduhiv and Kharkiv districts.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
As a result of the strike of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region, people were injured and an ambulance was completely destroyed