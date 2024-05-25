Russia dropped aerial bomb on Kupyansk-Vuzlove

On 25 May, the Russian military conducted an air strike on the Kupyansk-Vuzlove airfield in Kharkiv region, resulting in civilian casualties.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupiers hit Kupyansk-Vuzlove with a KAB. At least five people were injured. An emergency vehicle and one civilian car were damaged. Oleg Syniehubov Head of Kharkiv regional military administration

Viktor Zabashta, director of the regional center of emergency medical assistance, told Suspilne that a paramedic was injured as a result of the blow.

The paramedic refuses hospitalisation and says he is ready to continue working. But we say that we need to go to the hospital. A woman who was being transported in a car was also injured — she had shrapnel wounds to her chest. The ambulance was almost completely destroyed, said Zabashta. Share

Operational situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the administration, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and a number of towns and villages in the region.

As Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv administration, said, rescuers extinguish fires almost around the clock both in urban buildings and in open territory.

There were 13 combat clashes with the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled 10 attacks in the districts of Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 17 times to dislodge units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their occupied positions. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Nevske settlements.

In addition, 11,090 people were evacuated from Chuhuyiv, Bogoduhiv and Kharkiv districts.

