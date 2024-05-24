Russian troops made three attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions three times. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the attack in the direction of Lyptsi.
The General Staff updated information on the situation in the Kharkiv Oblast
As noted, since the beginning of the day on May 24, 37 combat clashes took place at the front. The invaders carried out 494 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and dropped one aerial bomb.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians tried three times to storm the positions of the Ukrainian army. The defence forces repelled the attack in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi. Fighting continues near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Loss of positions is not allowed.
Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 137 people (31 killed) and 23 units of military equipment.
On the Kupyansk direction since the beginning of the day there have been ten combat clashes. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack by the Russian invaders in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Fighting continues in Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Druzhelyubivka areas.
What is the situation on other front lines
In the Limansk direction, the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy's attempts to advance in the Serebryansk Forestry direction.
On the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulse an enemy attack in the area of Spirne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack in the area of Klishchiivka. At the same time, in the Pokrovsky direction, the intensity of hostilities decreased today, at this time the enemy did not carry out offensive actions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled three attacks by the occupiers. In the Orykhiv direction, the attack of the Russian invaders near Novodanylivka was stopped.
In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynky area. At the same time, our soldiers are conducting measures to strengthen defensive lines.
