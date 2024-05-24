Russian troops made three attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions three times. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the attack in the direction of Lyptsi.

The General Staff updated information on the situation in the Kharkiv Oblast

As noted, since the beginning of the day on May 24, 37 combat clashes took place at the front. The invaders carried out 494 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and dropped one aerial bomb.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians tried three times to storm the positions of the Ukrainian army. The defence forces repelled the attack in the direction of the settlement of Lyptsi. Fighting continues near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 137 people (31 killed) and 23 units of military equipment.

On the Kupyansk direction since the beginning of the day there have been ten combat clashes. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack by the Russian invaders in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Fighting continues in Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Druzhelyubivka areas.

The enemy has partial success near Ivanivka. Defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation, the General Staff reports. Share

What is the situation on other front lines