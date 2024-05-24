Ukrainian army destroy over 1,200 Russian military and 13 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 498,940 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7,635 (+13) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,775 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 12,902 (+42) units;

MRLS — 1080 (+3) units;

air defence means — 813 units;

aircraft — 356 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10401 (+10);

cruise missiles — 2,209;

ships/boats — 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,569 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2101 (+7).

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, almost as many battles were recorded in the Kupyansk direction.

Kharkiv Region suffers from missile and air strikes by Russian terrorists. Civilians and businesses suffer. In the afternoon, the areas of Bily Kolodyaz, Derhachi and Vesele settlements were affected by the guided aeriel bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders tried to advance four times. They receive a hard rebuff. Fighting continues in the areas of the villages of Starytsa and Tyhe. The situation is under control. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kupian direction, the number of offensive and assault actions by the invaders increased to 20. Almost half of them are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, six enemy attacks near Torske and Terny were repulsed. The Russian invaders shot down two anti-aircraft missiles. The enemy Su-34s hit the Liman area twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical position increased to eight. The situation is under control.

Nine skirmishes are ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction, and another 13 enemy attacks have already been repelled.