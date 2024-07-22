The Russian Air Force carried out 9 air defense missile strikes on Donetsk region
The Russian Air Force carried out 9 air defense missile strikes on Donetsk region

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region
On July 22, nine civilians were wounded as a result of aerial bombardment by the Russian army of populated areas of Donetsk region.

Russia bombed Donetsk region UMPB D-30 SN

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region.

9 civilians were injured as a result of aerial bombardment by the Russian army of populated areas of Donetsk region... Previously, the enemy carried out 9 airstrikes on populated areas using guided bombs "UMPB D-30 SN". Residential buildings, vehicles, a store, a post office, a cafe, and a power line were damaged.

In particular, on July 22, the Russian army struck the town of Kostyantynivka, where a 38-year-old shopkeeper and two men aged 18 and 35 suffered mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries as a result of an attack on a residential neighborhood.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the Volnovasky district — in the village of Perebudova, four civilians who were on the territory of their own homes during the shelling received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Two women and two men were taken to a medical facility, where they received qualified assistance. Two more citizens were injured in the village of Rozdolne.

Donetsk region

Russian pilots bombed Pokrovsk

According to the investigation, at 15:00 on July 17, 2024, the Russian army struck Pokrovsk again, probably using the D-30 SN UMPB.

As a result of the attack, five civilians aged from 41 to 73 were injured. All the victims were given medical assistance — they were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and contusions.

Apartment buildings were damaged in the city. The final number of victims is being determined.

Russia strikes on agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with glide bombs, four injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Guided aerial bomb

