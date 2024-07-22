The Russian Air Force carried out 9 air defense missile strikes on Donetsk region

On July 22, nine civilians were wounded as a result of aerial bombardment by the Russian army of populated areas of Donetsk region.
Russia bombed Donetsk region UMPB D-30 SN
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region.
In particular, on July 22, the Russian army struck the town of Kostyantynivka, where a 38-year-old shopkeeper and two men aged 18 and 35 suffered mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries as a result of an attack on a residential neighborhood.
Russian pilots bombed Pokrovsk
According to the investigation, at 15:00 on July 17, 2024, the Russian army struck Pokrovsk again, probably using the D-30 SN UMPB.
As a result of the attack, five civilians aged from 41 to 73 were injured. All the victims were given medical assistance — they were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and contusions.
Apartment buildings were damaged in the city. The final number of victims is being determined.
