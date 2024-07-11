On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders bombed the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Glushkivka, Kharkiv region. 4 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders hit an agricultural enterprise in the village of Hlushkivka, Kharkiv region, after which 4 people were injured.
- The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 3 has increased, including an infant and an 8-year-old boy.
- Prosecutors established that the strikes were carried out by UMPB D-30 guided air bombs from Batracka dacha, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
- For this attack, a pre-trial investigation has been launched on violating the laws and customs of war.
Russia dropped a glide bomb on a village in the Kharkiv region
Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region.
The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Sinegubov, reported this.
According to the head of the RMA, three people were in the hospital, and one man refused hospitalisation.
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Kharkiv rose to 14
As a result of regular enemy shelling of Kharkiv on July 3, 14 people were injured, including a child.
14 people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy and a two-week-old baby. Private residential buildings, high-rise buildings, cars, a post office building, a service station, and a sports hall were damaged.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports this.
Prosecutors established that the blows were inflicted by UMPB D-30 (unified interspecies planing munition, calibre 30 cm) from n.p. Batracka dacha, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violating the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
