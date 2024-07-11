Russia strikes on agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with glide bombs, four injured
Ukraine
Russia strikes on agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region with glide bombs, four injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Guided aerial bomb
On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders bombed the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Glushkivka, Kharkiv region. 4 people were injured.

  • Russian invaders hit an agricultural enterprise in the village of Hlushkivka, Kharkiv region, after which 4 people were injured.
  • The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 3 has increased, including an infant and an 8-year-old boy.
  • Prosecutors established that the strikes were carried out by UMPB D-30 guided air bombs from Batracka dacha, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
  • For this attack, a pre-trial investigation has been launched on violating the laws and customs of war.

Russia dropped a glide bomb on a village in the Kharkiv region

Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region.

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Sinegubov, reported this.

July 11, 06:10. Kupiansk district, Kurylivka community, a village of Hlushkivka, the territory of the agricultural enterprise. Shelling by glide bomb. Four men aged 43, 43, 44, and 63 were injured, one in serious condition.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

According to the head of the RMA, three people were in the hospital, and one man refused hospitalisation.

Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Kharkiv rose to 14

As a result of regular enemy shelling of Kharkiv on July 3, 14 people were injured, including a child.

14 people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy and a two-week-old baby. Private residential buildings, high-rise buildings, cars, a post office building, a service station, and a sports hall were damaged.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports this.

According to the investigation, on July 3, around 4:00 p.m., Russian forces launched three airstrikes on Kharkiv. One of the blows fell on an open area on the outskirts of the city, two more — on residential buildings in the Kyiv district.

Prosecutors established that the blows were inflicted by UMPB D-30 (unified interspecies planing munition, calibre 30 cm) from n.p. Batracka dacha, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violating the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

