On July 3, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation shelled a residential area of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

Four civilians got injuries after Russia's bombardment of Kharkiv

Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , reported about the consequences of the attack.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck at least three glide bombs. As a result of the attack, two private houses were destroyed.

Synegubov added that the employees of the State Emergency Service rescued the child from the rubble.

At this moment, four victims are known. 8-year-old boy, 74-year-old woman, 75-year-old man. All are hospitalised. Another 38-year-old man was treated on the spot. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

Injury toll after Russian morning's attack on Dnipro rose to 47

On the morning of July 3, Russia hit the Dnieper with missiles and drones; 5 people were killed. As of 3:30 p.m., 47 people are known to be injured.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro. According to him, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the victims of the Russian strike.

The number of victims has increased to 47 people, said Serhii Lysak. Share

According to Dnipro's Mayor Boris Filatov, three hospitals were damaged due to the morning attack on Dnipro.