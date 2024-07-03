On July 3, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation shelled a residential area of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, two houses were destroyed. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued a child from the rubble of a destroyed building.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the necessity for modern air defence systems and long-range weapons to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian terror.
- The number of victims of the Russian strikes on the Dnipro has increased to 47 people.
Four civilians got injuries after Russia's bombardment of Kharkiv
Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , reported about the consequences of the attack.
According to preliminary data, the enemy struck at least three glide bombs. As a result of the attack, two private houses were destroyed.
Synegubov added that the employees of the State Emergency Service rescued the child from the rubble.
Injury toll after Russian morning's attack on Dnipro rose to 47
On the morning of July 3, Russia hit the Dnieper with missiles and drones; 5 people were killed. As of 3:30 p.m., 47 people are known to be injured.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro. According to him, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the victims of the Russian strike.
According to Dnipro's Mayor Boris Filatov, three hospitals were damaged due to the morning attack on Dnipro.
