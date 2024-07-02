Russia strikes again Kharkiv: woman and two teenagers injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 2, two teenagers aged 15 and 16 and a 26-year-old woman were injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv again

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, three people who were not far from the arrival were injured during the Russian strike on the city.

A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. Both have a contusion. A 26-year-old woman has injured hands.

What is known about the previous Russian shelling of Kharkiv

It should be noted that Kharkiv is almost regularly under Russian fire because it is not far from the border with the Russian Federation.

Yes, on June 30, there was an explosion in Kharkiv. As the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, immediately reported, the Russians hit a civilian enterprise almost in the centre of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.

Initially, it was known about five victims, but later their number increased.

Recently, Kharkiv has been regularly hit by the glide bombs. The other day, the Russians dropped a controlled FAB-500 bomb on the city for the first time. It is twice as powerful as the bombs that the Russians dropped on Kharkiv earlier.

It will be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that air defence systems would not help protect Ukraine from Russian-guided air bombs. For this, according to him, the Ukrainian army needs long-range weapons.