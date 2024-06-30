Russian missile attack on Vilniansk. The number of victims continues to grow

As of June 30, 43 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, of which 7 people died (3 men, 1 woman, and 3 children).

A pregnant woman and nine children were wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Vilniansk

As a result of the Russian strike on Vilnius, 36 people were injured, including 9 children. Two high-rise buildings and 12 commercial premises were damaged, and a total of 7 cars were destroyed, the police of Zaporizhzhya region reports.

There is a mobile point of reception of citizens' appeals on site, where people can apply for help or write a statement about damaged property. Victims can also contact the territorial division of the police or the special line "102". Communal services continue to work, the police inform. Share

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, 12 people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Vilniansk are in hospitals. Doctors assess the condition of six of them as serious.

Those hospitalized have shrapnel wounds, contusions, fractures, and traumatic amputations.

The total number of victims increased to 36. Several more people turned to doctors on their own. Most received medical help and are being treated at home. Among the injured are a pregnant woman and nine children. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

What is known about the Russian shelling of Vilniansk

On June 29, the Russian military launched rocket attacks on the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia District.

As a result of the shelling, seven people died, three of whom were children, 31 people were injured, eight of whom were children. Damaged objects of critical infrastructure.

Rescuers extinguished the fire of buildings and cars. The extinguishing took place in two places at the same time: the two-story building and the annex. In addition, next to the parking lots, on the area of 300 sq.m. and two one-story buildings on the area of 150 sq.m.

The police reported that the Russian Federation launched two missile strikes, with a frequency of several minutes. The type of missiles is set.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.