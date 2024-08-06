Air defense forces shot down four missiles and 15 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down four missiles and 15 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down four missiles and 15 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On August 6, the Russian military once again carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

  • During the latest Russian attack on Ukraine, air defense forces shot down four ballistic missiles and 15 attack drones.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force effectively repelled a massive air attack using mobile fire groups and electronic warfare.
  • The Russian Federation lost part of its equipment and drones during the attack, demonstrating the failure of its aggression against Ukraine.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk stated, the Russian Federation used four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region of Russia, two Kh-59 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the Sea of Azov, and 16 shock drones of the Shahed type that arrived from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk (Russia).

Defense forces of Ukraine, in particular mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, repelled a large-scale air attack.

Thanks to the coordinated work of defenders, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 15 attack drones were shot down in Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine on August 6

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 5, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones.

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, as of 08:00 it is known about the damage to the apartment building - the windows in the non-residential premises were broken.

Two gas stations, a multi-story office building were also damaged, and the blast wave damaged a forester's house.

Also, around 00:50, the invaders shelled the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district, and explosions were also heard in Kharkiv itself due to the Russian attack. In addition, there were reports of explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region, where enemy attack drones were headed.

